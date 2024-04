A 53-year-old man is in custody after the RNC received a call for service that an adult male was in a business in the metro area causing a disturbance around 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Police determined that the man had assaulted and threatened a staff member.

The accused was arrested for assault, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and failure to comply with a release order.

The man was held to appear in provincial court.