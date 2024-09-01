Man arrested after reported break-in, robbery, assault in St. John’s

A man was taken into custody early this morning as a result of an incident in the Kilbride area of the capital city.

The RNC was called to a home on Bay Bulls Road just after 10:30 Saturday night. A woman reported a man she knew broke into her home by climbing through a window and committed several offences before leaving.

After several hours trying to locate the suspect, officers found him at 1:40 this morning when they stopped a vehicle on Topsail Road.

The 28-year-old faces charges of break and enter, robbery, assault with a weapon and breaching court orders. He was taken to the city lockup and held for court.