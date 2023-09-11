Man arrested after fleeing traffic stop in St. John’s

On Sunday evening the RNC attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle on Kenmount Road in St. John’s.

The male driver abandoned the vehicle and attempted to flee the area on foot. The suspect was located a short time later with the assistance of a K9 unit.

Police determined that the man was in breach of a release order and operating the vehicle without insurance.

The 26-year-old was charged with two counts of breaching a release order and was ticketed for operating a vehicle without valid insurance.

The male was released to appear in court at a later date. The vehicle was impounded.