Man apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog in Cupids

A 22-year-old man was arrested by RCMP Police Dog Services after fleeing from officers early Monday Morning.
Brady Stuckless of Harbour Grace was pulled over by RCMP around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, but once stopped, Stuckless exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.
RCMP Police Dog Kaos and his handler were deployed. Kaos then led officers to a residential property in Cupids where Stuckless was taken into custody without further incident.
RCMP were looking to arrest 22-year-old Brady Stuckless in relation to a number of crimes that occurred in Brigus Junction in October, 2024.
He is charged with a total of 16 charges between Bay Roberts and Holyrood RCMP, including:
- Break and enter
- Possession of property obtained by crime
- Possession of a break-in instrument
- Theft over $5000.00
- Theft under $5000.00
- Resisting or obstructing a peace officer
- Failing to comply with a probation order – three counts
- Failing to comply with a condition of a release order – seven counts
22-year-old Brady Stuckless is due back in court tomorrow, November 14, 2024.