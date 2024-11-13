Man apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog in Cupids

A 22-year-old man was arrested by RCMP Police Dog Services after fleeing from officers early Monday Morning.

Brady Stuckless of Harbour Grace was pulled over by RCMP around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, but once stopped, Stuckless exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

RCMP Police Dog Kaos and his handler were deployed. Kaos then led officers to a residential property in Cupids where Stuckless was taken into custody without further incident.

RCMP were looking to arrest 22-year-old Brady Stuckless in relation to a number of crimes that occurred in Brigus Junction in October, 2024.

He is charged with a total of 16 charges between Bay Roberts and Holyrood RCMP, including:

Break and enter

Possession of property obtained by crime

Possession of a break-in instrument

Theft over $5000.00

Theft under $5000.00

Resisting or obstructing a peace officer

Failing to comply with a probation order – three counts

Failing to comply with a condition of a release order – seven counts

22-year-old Brady Stuckless is due back in court tomorrow, November 14, 2024.