Man apprehended by RCMP Police Service Dog in Cupids

Posted: November 13, 2024 4:53 pm
By Marykate O'Neill

A 22-year-old man was arrested by RCMP Police Dog Services after fleeing from officers early Monday Morning.

Brady Stuckless of Harbour Grace was pulled over by RCMP around 1:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 12, but once stopped, Stuckless exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area.

RCMP Police Dog Kaos and his handler were deployed. Kaos then led officers to a residential property in Cupids where Stuckless was taken into custody without further incident.

RCMP were looking to arrest 22-year-old Brady Stuckless in relation to a number of crimes that occurred in Brigus Junction in October, 2024.

He is charged with a total of 16 charges between Bay Roberts and Holyrood RCMP, including:

  • Break and enter
  • Possession of property obtained by crime
  • Possession of a break-in instrument
  • Theft over $5000.00
  • Theft under $5000.00
  • Resisting or obstructing a peace officer
  • Failing to comply with a probation order – three counts
  • Failing to comply with a condition of a release order – seven counts

22-year-old Brady Stuckless is due back in court tomorrow, November 14, 2024.

