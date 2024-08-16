Major upgrades to electric power infrastructure are coming to the Codroy Valley

Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for ACOA Gudie Hutchings and Minister of responsible for Indigenous Affairs and Reconciliation Scott Reid met with members of the Codroy Valley Area Development Association, local business representatives and stakeholders to discuss economic opportunities in the region.

Hutchings announced a non-repayable contribution totalling $730,275 for the Codroy Valley Area Development Association to upgrade the infrastructure required to install three-phase power in the region.

Minister of Industry, Energy and Technology Andrew Parsons announced a contribution of $267,172 on behalf of the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. An additional $125,741 will be provided by Codroy Valley Seafoods, the Codroy Valley Area Development Association and the Codroy Valley Volunteer Fire Department.

The new system will replace the current two-phase powerline. That powerline is outdated and at maximum capacity.