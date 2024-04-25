Local Optometrist Wins International Award

An Optometrist from this province has won the Rising Member of the Year Award from The College of Optometrists in Vision Development.

The award was presented to Dr. Sarah Hutchens, Founder of The Vision Development Centre in St. John’s. The award was presented to Hutchens in San Francisco earlier this month.

The award is presented to a member of the College of Optometrists in Vision Development who has shown dedication to the mission of the College and whose work demonstrates strong initiative towards the field of optometric vision therapy and rehabilitation.

Hutchens founded The Vision Development Centre in 2021, with the goal of bringing vision therapy services to the province. It was the first vision therapy practice in Newfoundland and Labrador and focuses on developmental and neuro-optometry.