Temporary Housing Assistance for Conception Bay North Residents Extended – March 31, 2027

Local News September 10th, 2026

The province said in a statement this afternoon they are continuing to support individuals and families in Conception Bay North who lost their uninsured primary residence in the 2025 wildfires.

The Temporary Housing Assistance Program is being extended to March 31, 2027, ensuring households without insurance that lost their primary residence continue to receive financial support for temporary housing.

Additionally, the Provincial Government says it has directed the Canadian Red Cross to focus the province’s $3.1 million portion of the Appeal Fund on supporting longer-term housing solutions for these households.



As part of these recovery efforts, officials from the CBN Wildfire Response and Recovery Team and from the NL Housing Corporation will be scheduling one-on-one sessions with each of these households in the coming weeks to discuss options and help identify a path forward. Following the one-on-one discussions an announcement will take place that outlines the next steps forward.

