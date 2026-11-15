Stephenville Dome temporary closure

Local News, Sports November 15th, 2026

There has been another setback for senior hockey on the province’s west coast. The opening weekend for the Stephenville Lightning has been suspended until further notice, due to an arena closure. The Stephenville Dome posted a public notice that their ice plant’s brine pump had experienced a critical failure. Though the plant issues have been resolved, the ice will require time to return to a safe skating level, and that the Dome will remain closed until further notice.