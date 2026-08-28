Search continues for missing Perry Green, 3 weeks later

Local News, News, Traffic, Travel August 28th, 2026

It has been 3 weeks of searching for 68-year-old Perry Green. There has been no sighting of Green since the morning of August 4th.

Perry’s vehicle, a blue Chevrolet trax was found unoccupied in the Birchy Narrows area on August 4th. His family believe he was travelling from the West Coast to St. John’s. Perry Green is described as five-foot-seven, weighing 155 lbs, with grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants, black shoes, and a dark coloured jacket.

His family have been posting to social media asking for the publics help in finding Perry, and to approach him with patience and kindness as he is in a vulnerable state and may seem disoriented. Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP.