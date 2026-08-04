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RNC arrest man for downtown stabbing

Justice, Local News, News

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary arrested a male following a stabbing in St. John’s.

On July 9, police responded to a report of an unresponsive male near Garrison Hill in St. John’s. Upon arrival, officers located a male who had been assaulted with a weapon and received serious, life-threatening injuries. He was transported to hospital for further medical treatment, and the Major Crime Unit was engaged to investigate.

Yesterday, investigators charged 27-year-old Logan Crane with aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, breaching a release order and breaching a probation order.

Crane will appear in court today.

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