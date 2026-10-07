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New Arctic Liner Service launches at Port of Corner Brook

Local News, News, Travel

This week, the Port of Corner Brook launched a new liner service to Western Newfoundland, Nunavut Eastern Arctic Shipping’s (NEAS).

In a statement to NTV News, The Port says the new service marks an important step in expanding Corner Brook’s role in Northern and Arctic logistics and strengthening connections between Newfoundland and Labrador and Canada’s North.

The service launched with the arrival of the ice-class vessel UKPIK at the Port of Corner Brook, where LOGISTEC loaded a fleet of Newfoundland-made Silver Dolphin aluminum boats for delivery to Arctic communities. The shipment is a strong example of the opportunity to connect Newfoundland and Labrador businesses and products with Northern markets through Corner Brook.

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Photo Courtesy: Port of Corner Brook / Jake Dicks

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