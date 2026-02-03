Mount Pearl launches first Community Safety & Well-Being Plan

Local News, News February 3rd, 2026

The City of Mount Pearl will host the official launch of its first Community Safety & Well-Being Plan today at City Hall.

This plan serves as a guide for building a safer, more inclusive city and was created in collaboration with residents and community partners. Developed with Thinkwell Research and informed by extensive engagement – 500+ survey responses, eight focus groups, and 22 interviews – the plan focuses on six priority areas: Youth Safety, Engagement & Development; Safe & Inclusive Public Spaces; Mental Health & Social Supports; Building Trust & Collaboration; Responsive Safety & Enforcement; & Housing,

Mobility & Urban Design.

“This plan is the result of true collaboration – with residents, community organizations, and partners in policing, health, education, and business – and its implementation belongs to all of us. It provides a strong framework to help us better coordinate how we respond as safety challenges arise,” says Mayor Dave Aker says.

