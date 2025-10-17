Collision near Allandale Road ORR exit slows traffic Friday morning

Local News, News October 17th, 2025

Reports from motorists early Friday morning indicate a collision on the Outer Ring Road near the Allandale Road exit.

Drivers took to social media showing traffic slowed in both directions, due to a motor vehicle collision. With rainy conditions and wet roads, drivers are being reminded to watch their speeds, and avoid this section of the Outer Ring Road if at all possible on Friday morning.

There is no update from police at this hour. NTV news will have more information as it becomes available.