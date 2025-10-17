Local

Local News

Collision near Allandale Road ORR exit slows traffic Friday morning

Local News, News

Reports from motorists early Friday morning indicate a collision on the Outer Ring Road near the Allandale Road exit.

Drivers took to social media showing traffic slowed in both directions, due to a motor vehicle collision. With rainy conditions and wet roads, drivers are being reminded to watch their speeds, and avoid this section of the Outer Ring Road if at all possible on Friday morning.

There is no update from police at this hour. NTV news will have more information as it becomes available. 

Related Articles

Four motorists arrested for impaired operation
Read more
Moose-vehicle collision slows traffic on Trans-Canada Highway near Galway
Read more
Communities across province elect new mayors and councils
Read more
Small Point-Adam’s Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove defers municipal election to focus on wildfire recovery
Read more
Gerry Brenton elected new mayor of Marystown
Read more
RCMP seizes illicit drugs, imitation firearm and other weapons; man arrested
Read more
Back to top