Local hockey team giving back to community through food and recycling drive

A local hockey team is giving back to the community through a food and recycling drive. NTV’s Becky Daley reports.
Post Views: 51
You Might also like
-
Mount Pearl Blades honour former member with annual memorial tournament this weekendBy Web Team — January 26, 2024
Mount Pearl Blades Minor Hockey is hosting its annual U15 Clark Howell Memorial Tournament this…Post Views: 160
-
Former colleagues share fond memories of late MHA Derrick BraggBy Web Team — January 24, 2024
Derrick Bragg died on Monday at the age of 59. A book of condolences has…Post Views: 162
-
On The Mark: She shoots, she scores! Maggie Connors makes her mark in PWHLBy Web Team — January 23, 2024
It was a historic moment for St. John’s native Maggie Connors. The Princeton grad scored…Post Views: 206