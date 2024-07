An emotional reunion took place recently in northern Labrador as a group of inuit elders were given the opportunity to return to their homelands.

Recently HMCS Harry Dewolfe and HMCS Goose Bay helped facilitate the special reunion in the north at Nutak, and there is another reunion scheduled this week for evictees from Hebron, as shadows of the past are once again revisited for healing. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports.