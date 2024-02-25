Local counselling agency gets financial support

The provincial government is providing $175,000 in funding to the Ruah Counselling Centre in St. John’s to provide grief and suicide loss support.

Ruah is a non-profit community counselling agency that provides counselling to individuals, couples and families and educational and supportive groups to people 16 years of age and older.

Ruah receives thousands of requests for service each year from people seeking assistance through counselling, psychoeducational groups, workshops and community support.

Board members and staff are registered clinicians who provide evidence-based care to people seeking support for a variety of mental health and substance use needs, including anxiety, depression, trauma, suicide loss, stress and anger.

Workshops for schools and community agencies on topics, such as anxiety and conflict resolution, are also provided. The organization regularly accepts referrals from government departments and Newfoundland and Labrador health services’ eastern urban zone through the psychiatric assessment unit at Waterford Hospital and the Doorways program.

“As a non-profit, community counselling agency, Ruah strives to provide accessible, timely, and professional mental health and wellness services to those who need them …” said Amelia O’Dea, executive director of Ruah Counselling Centre. “This funding will help us to continue to be responsive to the needs of the individuals, families and communities we serve in Newfoundland and Labrador.”