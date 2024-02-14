Loaded handgun, multiple other firearms seized by Bay Roberts RCMP

One man is in custody following the execution of a search warrant by Bay Roberts RCMP on February 13, 2024, at a home in Clarke’s Beach.

Yesterday afternoon, as part of an ongoing investigation, Bay Roberts RCMP obtained a warrant, authorized under the Criminal Code of Canada, to search a residence in Clarke’s Beach for firearms and ammunition.

Police attended the residence and conducted a search. Inside the home, officers located and seized a total of 17 firearms and quantities of various ammunition. Among the firearms seized were a loaded handgun with additional readily available ammunition, an AR-15 assault-style rifle and a shotgun with unsecured ammunition readily available.

The man remains in custody at this time and is expected to appear in court later today to face the following charges:

Unauthorized possession of a firearm – two counts

Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition

Careless use/storage of a firearm

Unauthorized possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized – two counts

The investigation is continuing.