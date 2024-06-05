Little Green Thumbs Program Celebrates 12th Year of Harvest

Agriculture in the Classroom NL is extending a “thumbs up” to Little Green Thumbs and Little Green Sprouts classes on their successful gardens this year.

The program, now in its 12th year, aims to help young people value their health the environment, and their communities through active participation in a classroom garden.

In May and June, there were 376 Little Green Thumbs and Sprouts classes in 120 schools participating in Harvest Celebrations. That’s 4,160 Little Green Thumbs and 3,086 Little Green Sprouts students.