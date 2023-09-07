Liberty Consulting to Discontinue Consultancy with PUB 

Liberty Consulting Group has advised the Public Utilities Board that it plans to transition away from its consulting role with the Board.

Liberty said given the currently anticipated timelines, it cannot provide a guarantee on long-term resources and continuity required as the province transitions to a “secure and affordable electric energy future.”

The Board’s work will continue. The PUB said, “the gap in critical activities over the next several months provides ample opportunity for the Board to engage new consultants.”

Liberty will continue to provide its full support during the transition period.

The Public Utilities Board will issue a request for proposals for new consultants in the near future.