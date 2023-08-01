Lewisporte prepares to take over wharf for economic development

The Town of Lewisporte expects a recent investment of $10 million by the province will reignite their economy following the loss of the Labrador freight service.
$5 million will support economic development opportunities, which may include the takeover of the Lewisporte Marina from Transport Canada. The Town currently pays lease fees of $40,000 a year. Another $5 million will support the future transfer of the old wharf, and they’re hoping the timing will be right with the development of the mining industry in Central.
Colleen Lewis
Videojournalist/NTV News covering Central Newfoundland
