Lewisporte prepares to take over wharf for economic development

The Town of Lewisporte expects a recent investment of $10 million by the province will reignite their economy following the loss of the Labrador freight service.

$5 million will support economic development opportunities, which may include the takeover of the Lewisporte Marina from Transport Canada. The Town currently pays lease fees of $40,000 a year. Another $5 million will support the future transfer of the old wharf, and they’re hoping the timing will be right with the development of the mining industry in Central.

