Lawyers finally have all evidence in Markus Hicks case

Markus Hicks — the teacher and volleyball coach charged with sexual offences against young males — was back in provincial court in St. John’s today.

Crown prosecutor Mark Janes and co-defence counsel Ellen O’Gorman told Judge Pamela Goulding they finally have all the disclosure in the case and will soon be ready to move things forward. However, with 14 complainants and almost 100 charges, the information is substantial and they’ll need time to review it. Janes added they will also need a case management meeting to discuss and sort through the information.

The case will be called again next month.

Hicks appeared by video link from the Bishop’s Falls Correctional Centre.

The 33-year-old, who lived in Paradise, was taken into custody in early September last year following a month-long RNC investigation.

In total, Hicks faces 92 charges. They include sexual assault, sexual interference, child luring, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, breach of trust, kidnapping and possessing child pornography.

Hicks remains quiet throughout proceedings only to say, “Thank you, Your Honour. Have a good day,” when things wrapped up.