Large contingent of NL athletes to compete at 2023 North American Indigenous Games

By Web Team
Published on July 16, 2023 at 1:27 pm

More than 100 athletes from this province are in Halifax this weekend preparing for the kick off of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games tonight.
The Games bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 756 indigenous nations. Members of Team Indigenous NL will compete in 16 sports, including golf, swimming, volleyball, and basketball. Live event coverage and competition results can be found on the North American Indigenous Games website. Events begin with the opening ceremonies tonight at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.
Minister Lisa Dempster will join the NL athletes for the ceremony.

