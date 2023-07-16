Large contingent of NL athletes to compete at 2023 North American Indigenous Games

More than 100 athletes from this province are in Halifax this weekend preparing for the kick off of the 2023 North American Indigenous Games tonight.
The Games bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from 756 indigenous nations. Members of Team Indigenous NL will compete in 16 sports, including golf, swimming, volleyball, and basketball. Live event coverage and competition results can be found on the North American Indigenous Games website. Events begin with the opening ceremonies tonight at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.
Minister Lisa Dempster will join the NL athletes for the ceremony.
Opposition sounding the alarm on shortages of fire fighting staffBy Web Team — 6 mins ago
As the province works to tackle forest fires that continue to burn in Labrador, the opposition is sounding the alarm on shortages of fire fighting staff for these operations. As forest fires swept through central Newfoundland in summer 2022, the province’s five water bombers were out in full force. Now, with just four operating water bombers, PC Forestry Critic Pleaman Forsey says there isn’t time to spare when it comes to recruiting workers.Post Views: 9
Provincial and federal governments partner to help reduce the stigma surrounding dementiaBy Web Team — 11 mins ago
Eight communities in the province are taking steps to reduce the stigma surrounding dementia.
With 10,000 people in the Newfoundland and Labrador living with dementia, the province and Ottawa teamed up to announce $716,000 for the partnering for dementia friendly communities project. The eight communities are Clarenville, Corner Brook, Mary’s Harbour, Placentia, Roddickton, Springdale, Stephenville and Twillingate.
These communities will use the funding to help increase awareness of dementia and support stigma reduction in line with the province’s recently released dementia care action plan.Post Views: 13
Heat Warnings remain in effect Sunday for much of NL.By Eddie Sheerr — 4 hours ago
The ECCC NL Weather Office in Gander has issued HEAT WARNINGS for parts of Newfoundland and Labrador, due to hot days and warm nights in the forecast.
A HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas on the Island:
- Corner Brook & vicinity
- Deer Lake – Humber Valley
- Buchans and the Interior
- Green Bay – White Bay
- Grand Falls – Windsor and vicinity
- Gander & vicinity
- Bonavista North
A prolonged period of very warm and humid weather is expected.
Time span: well into the coming week.
Maximum daytime temperatures: 28 to 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex values near 35).
Minimum nighttime temperatures: 17 to 19 degrees Celsius.
Locations: parts of central and northeastern Newfoundland.
Remarks: Temperatures are expected to be somewhat cooler near the coast.
Extreme heat affects everyone.
Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.
A HEAT WARNING is in effect for the following areas of Labrador:
- Upper Lake Melville
- Eagle River
- Norman Bay to Lodge Back
- Cartwright to Black Tickle
- Rigolet and vicinity
- Postville – Makkovik
Very warm weather is expected to continue.
Time span: continuing today.
Maximum daytime temperatures: near 30 degrees Celsius (Humidex 32 to 35).
Minimum nighttime temperatures: 17 to 21 degrees Celsius.
Locations: Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Eagle River and from Lodge Bay to Postville – Makkovik
Remarks: Showers are expected to bring some relief from the heat later today.
Extreme heat affects everyone.
Reduce your heat risk. Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.
Ask a health professional how medications or health conditions can affect your risk in the heat.
Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.
Please call HealthLine 811 for advice on health risks, symptoms and precautions associated with heat.Post Views: 117