UPDATE: Fuel spills on TCH near Long Harbour turnoff after bus collides with tanker truck

Whitbourne RCMP is investigating a two-vehicle collision that occurred Monday morning on the Trans-Canada Highway west of the Long Harbour turn off.

Police received a call at approximately 6:30 a.m. this morning (January 8, 2024), indicating that a collision had occurred on the TCH between a commercial passenger bus and a tanker truck.

A large quantity of oil from the tanker spilled onto the highway as a result of the collision.

Minor injuries have been reported to two occupants of the bus. There were no serious injuries.



Both eastbound and westbound lanes of travel on the TCH are currently impassable due to the collision. Officers remain at the scene and clean-up efforts are continuing.

At this time, motorists can detour through Chapel Arm-Norman’s Cove/Bellevue area. Whitbourne RCMP advises the public that this detour largely includes a residential area with a speed limit of 50 km/hr. Motorists are asked to exercise caution and travel with reduced speed.

We thank you for your patience.

Provincial Occupational Health and Safety is engaged. Updates on the highway status will be provided, as available, by RCMP NL via social media.