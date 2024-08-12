Lane Reductions and Sidewalk Closures on University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive

Beginning today there will be various lane reductions in place at the intersection of University Avenue and Prince Philip Drive to facilitate construction works associated with the University Avenue Storm Sewer Upgrades project.

Traffic slowdowns and delays will be experienced, and motorists are advised to seek an alternate route if possible. Signage will be in place and flag persons will be on site.

Sidewalk closures on Prince Philip Drive and University Avenue in the work area can be expected at various times during construction. Pedestrians will be redirected to use alternate sidewalks.

Work will conclude on October 5.