Labrador West Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Investigation

A Labrador man is facing a number of traffic violations and drug charges are pending, following a weekend stop by the RNC.

On Saturday, Nov. 9, around 8:30 p.m., while on routine patrol in the area of Bartlett Drive in Labrador City, police conducted a traffic stop. As a result, the 63-year-old driver had his vehicle seized and was issued Summary Offence Tickets for; driving without insurance, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without a valid driver’s license, and failing to transfer vehicle ownership.

Following a search of the vehicle, a number of items were seized for further laboratory testing. The driver was released with drug charges pending.

The RNC encourages anyone with information regarding criminal activity to call their local police detachment. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.