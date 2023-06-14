Labrador MP Yvonne Jones returns to House of Commons after battling breast cancer

Labrador MP Yvonne Jones returned to the House of Commons in Ottawa Tuesday, announcing she has successfully battled breast cancer for the second time.

Jones was met with a standing ovation in her return to the House. The MP said “she was proof that early detection can save lives,” and added that on June 24, she will ring the Bell of Hope to celebrate her victory over cancer at the Cancer Society’s “Relay for Life.”

Last November, Jones announced she was taking a leave of absence for surgery and treatment of breast cancer. Jones had battled and beaten breast cancer before, first diagnosed in 2010 when she was leader of the provincial Liberal Party.