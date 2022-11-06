Kitchen fire injures resident, causes significant damage to west-end home

Water sprays from the window of a home on Albany Street as crews work to douse hot spots. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A kitchen fire caused significant damage to a home on Albany Street Sunday evening, and injured a resident who was home at the time.

Firefighters were called to the two-unit home shortly after 5:00 p.m. and arrived to find the kitchen of an upstairs apartment on fire. Crews deployed an attack line and quickly brought the fire under control. The kitchen suffered quite a bit of fire damage, with other parts of the home suffering smoke and water damage.

A resident who was home at the time reportedly suffered burns and some smoke inhalation. Paramedics tended to the individual. It’s unknown if they were transported to hospital.

After working for roughly an hour the fire department turned the scene over to the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary for investigation.

Video from the scene of a kitchen fire on Albany Street (Earl Noble / NTV News)