Kennel cough on the rise in the province

A veterinary clinic in central Newfoundland is warning of an increase in respiratory infections among dogs in the province. The Gander Veterinary Clinic says kennel cough is on the rise. It’s caused by bacterial pneumonia which can be treated with antibiotics. They highly recommend getting medical attention for your dog if it has a cough.

It’s also recommended that if your dog is sick, it should not be around other dogs until symptoms and radiographs are clear.