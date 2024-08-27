Katarina Roxon named one of Canada’s Paralympics flag-bearers in Paris

Newfoundland and Labrador’s Katarina Roxon has been given the honour of adding Canadian flag-bearer to her long list of international accomplishments ahead of the 2024 Paralympics in Paris.

The Corner Brook native was chosen to lead the way for all athletes representing the nation and carry the Canadian flag during the game’s opening ceremonies Wednesday alongside wheelchair basketball player Pat Anderson.

Rixon is set to become the first Canadian female swimmer to compete at five Paralympics, dating back to the 2008 games in Beijing.

Roxon enters the games with a previous gold and bronze medal on her Paralympics resume. She opens the 2024 Paris games on Friday in the women’s one hundred metre breaststroke.