Trinity Conception District RCMP seizes suspended driver’s unregistered vehicle

Justice, News April 22nd, 2026

Trinity Conception District RCMP impounded a pickup truck on Tuesday afternoon after learning that the vehicle did not have proper insurance or registration, and was being operated by a driver with a suspended licence.

On April 21, just after 12:30 p.m., an officer patrolling Route 70 (Conception Bay Highway) in Bay Roberts stopped a pickup truck that was operating with unsecured items in back. The operator, a 38-year-old North River man, was unable to produce documents to confirm that the vehicle was registered or insured. He was also found to be operating the vehicle while his licence was suspended.

Police seized and impounded the vehicle and issued the operator four tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for:

Operating an unregistered vehicle

Operating a vehicle with a suspended licence

Operating a vehicle without a policy of insurance

Operating a vehicle with an unsecured load