Sheshatshiu RCMP responds to disturbance, officers assaulted

Justice, News April 15th, 2026

RCMP arrested a 41-year-old man after responding to a disturbance inside a Sheshatshiu home on April 14. The man now faces Criminal Code charges of assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to reports of a disturbance and assault at a home on Edwards Drive. Officers attended and arrested a 41-year-old man, who resisted, failed to comply with police commands and assaulted multiple responding officers.

He was later released with conditions, and is expected appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court on July 1, 2026, to face charges of:

Assault on a police officer – three counts,

Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order – two counts.

The investigation is ongoing.