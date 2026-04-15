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Sheshatshiu RCMP responds to disturbance, officers assaulted

Justice, News

RCMP arrested a 41-year-old man after responding to a disturbance inside a Sheshatshiu home on April 14. The man now faces Criminal Code charges of assaulting a police officer and failure to comply with a probation order.

Just before 11:00 p.m. Tuesday night, police responded to reports of a disturbance and assault at a home on Edwards Drive. Officers attended and arrested a 41-year-old man, who resisted, failed to comply with police commands and assaulted multiple responding officers.

He was later released with conditions, and is expected appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court on July 1, 2026, to face charges of:

  • Assault on a police officer – three counts,
  • Failure to comply with conditions of a probation order – two counts.

The investigation is ongoing.

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