UPDATE: Sentencing hearing delayed after former teacher Markus Hicks not transferred to St. John’s

Justice, News November 12th, 2025

It was the day victims of Markus Hicks’ sex crimes were supposed to begin having their say in St. John’s court. Instead, proceedings were unexpectedly postponed because Hicks wasn’t even in the city.

The 34-year-old’s sentencing hearing was scheduled to begin this morning in provincial court, with victim impacts statements to be presented before Chief Justice Robin Fowler. At least one of the victims’ families was in the courtroom.

Hicks was supposed to be in the courtroom too, but, instead, was on video from Bishops Falls Corrections Centre. Lawyers indicated the order had been made to have Hicks transferred to St. John’s for today’s hearing, but due to an unknown error, it didn’t happen. Crown prosecutor Mark James said they would investigate what happened.

It didn’t sit well with Fowler, who called the error and the delay, “unacceptable.” He added such errors can impact the public’s confidence in the administration of justice. He apologized to the victims and Hicks. He ordered that Hicks be transferred to the capital city today.

Hicks has pleaded guilty to more than four dozen sex-related criminal charges. They include counts of sexual assault, being disguised with intent to commit a crime, possessing and receiving child pornography and child luring.

The charges are connected to numerous sexual offences he committed against 16 boys and young men — some of whom were his former students. Hicks deceived his victims, messaging them under fake female names on social media and luring them into encounters, often at his house in Paradise.

The hearing is now scheduled to begin Thursday.