RNC notifying public of changes to gathering digital evidence

Justice, News April 16th, 2026

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary (RNC) is changing the way it collects and manages digital evidence.

Using Axon’s Digital Evidence Management System, a secure application accessed through a smartphone, will streamline the capture, storage, organization, and sharing of digital evidence. With just a few taps, officers can upload evidence directly from the field, significantly reducing administrative steps and delays.

The app, allows officers to submit community requests for digital evidence, conduct audio-recorded interviews, take pictures, and retrieve photo and video files directly from a work-issued iPhone. That evidence is then stored and accessible to others working on the file, either from their device or desktop computer. The software eliminates the need to travel with CD’s and USB drives to carry out investigative work, which will contribute to a more proficient, accurate, accessible, and secure process.



The RNC initiated a pilot project involving 60 officers in January 2025. Province-wide rollout is anticipated by early summer.



The initiative represents a significant advancement in digital evidence management at the RNC and aligns with broader efforts by the police service to leverage technology to support of a more effective, efficient, and accountable police service.