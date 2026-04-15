RCMP Traffic Services West and Channel-Port aux Basques seize vehicles during two-day blitz

Justice, News April 15th, 2026

RCMP Traffic Services West and Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP seized the vehicles of three drivers during an enforcement initiative late last week. Officers also issued multiple tickets Highway Traffic Act and laid charges against two drivers for flight from police and impaired operation.

On Thursday, April 9, just after 9:00 a.m., officers conducting traffic enforcement attempted to stop an off-road vehicle on the Main Road in Oregans. The operator was observed riding the vehicle without a helmet, refused to stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed. RCMP did not pursue the vehicle in the interest of public safety.

The operator was identified by police and located the following day (April 10) in nearby Millville. The 19-year-old man was arrested without incident and and is expected to appear in court in June 2026 to face a Criminal Code charge of flight from police. In addition, he was ticketed under the Off-Road Vehicle Act for failing to wear a helmet and his driver’s licence was suspended.

At approximately 10:46 a.m. on April 9, officers observed a known suspended driver operating a vehicle on Main Road in Millville. The suspended driver, a 43-year-old Doyles man, was ticketed for driving with a suspended licence and operating a vehicle without an insurance policy. The vehicle was seized and impounded.

On Friday, April 10, at approximately 5:15 p.m., police conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle observed driving in the Doyles area with expired registration. The driver, a 30-year-old man, was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for operating a vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle without an insurance policy. His vehicle was seized and impounded.

Later that evening, just after 9:30 p.m., an officer on patrol in Cape Anguille stopped a vehicle with an expired registration. Police determined that the 59-year-old man was driving with a suspended licence, and observed clear signs of impairment.

He was arrested and transported to the Channel-Port aux Basques RCMP detachment where he provided breath samples that were twice the legal limit. Police seized and impounded the man’s vehicle and his driver’s licence was further suspended. He is expected to appear in provincial court in June 2026 in relation to the impaired operation charges.

He was also issued tickets under the Highway Traffic Act for driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without registration and operating a vehicle without an insurance policy.