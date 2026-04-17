Police seizes illicit drugs during traffic stop

Justice, News April 17th, 2026

A Sheshatshiu woman was arrested by the RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) on Thursday after a traffic stop on Route 520 resulted in the seizure of drugs, cash and drug paraphernalia.

On April 16, Labrador District GIS stopped a vehicle on Route 520 near Sheshatshiu as part of an ongoing investigation. Officers located and seized quantities of cocaine, cash and other items consistent with drug trafficking activity.

A 52-year-old Sheshatshiu woman was charged under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act of possession for the purpose of trafficking in cocaine. She has been released from custody and is expected to appear in Happy Valley-Goose Bay Provincial Court in June 2026.

The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.