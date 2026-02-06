Police arrest trio after cocaine seizure in Deer Lake

Justice, News February 6th, 2026

RCMP-RNC Joint Forces Operation (JFO) West arrested three people after searches of a car and a Deer Lake home resulted in the seizure of more than one kilogram of suspected cocaine. Zuhayr Ali and two youths have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

On Wednesday, around 2:30 p.m., officers with the JFO West, West District General Investigation Section (GIS) and Royal Newfoundland Constabulary conducted a traffic stop near Corner Brook as part of an ongoing investigation. Two occupants of the car were taken into custody without incident. A short time later, Deer Lake RCMP also arrested a man in the community of Deer Lake.

On Thursday, JFO West members executed a search warrant authorized under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act at a home in Deer Lake, with the assistance of RCMP West GIS and Deer Lake RCMP.

Searches during the traffic stop and at the residence resulted in the seizure of:

More than one kilogram of suspected cocaine

Cell phones

A quantity of cash

Materials consistent with drug trafficking activity



Zuhayr Ali, 29, of British Columbia and two youths, both of Alberta, have been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking.

All three are being held in custody and are expected to appear in Corner Brook Provincial Court today (Thursday).

The investigation is ongoing, with additional charges possible.