Pair of suspects caught fleeing residential break-in in C.B.S.

Justice, News August 8th, 2026

Around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, RNC responded to a break and enter in progress in Conception Bay South.

Upon arrival, officers observed two suspects fleeing the home. The K9 Unit was engaged and helped take a 27-year old woman into custody, although she sustained a minor injury and was taken to hospital prior to the lock-up. A short time later, officers located and arrested the other suspect, a 35-year old man, walking on the Conception Bay Highway. Both were charged with Break and Entry and Resisting Arrest.