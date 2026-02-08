Justice

No injuries to report after disturbance at HMP Friday night

There were no injuries to report after a disturbance at HMP Friday night. However, the facility spent the night locked down.

On Friday, evening a disturbance at Her Majesty’s Penitentiary resulted in the Emergency Response Team being engaged. The provincial department of justice is thanking the skills and training of Correctional Officers, who they say successfully de-escalated the situation. HMP is now back to regular routine. In a statement sent to NTV News the Justice Department wrote, “The safety and security of staff, inmates and outside workers at HMP is a priority of the Provincial Government. The department commends the work of the staff at the facility for successfully resolving the situation.”

Individuals observed at hospital arrived from St. John’s Lockup for unrelated reasons. One was admitted, and the other was released. For privacy reasons, no further details can be provided.

