Man charged with impaired driving in Conception Bay South

Justice, News May 3rd, 2026

A 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a call to police about a possible impaired driver in Conception Bay South on May 2.



Officers were called to a restaurant parking lot at about 11:20 p.m. and located the suspect vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and say the driver showed signs of impairment.



The man provided breath samples and was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.



His vehicle was seized and his driver’s licence was suspended. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.