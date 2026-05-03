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Man charged with impaired driving in Conception Bay South

Justice, News

A 26-year-old man has been charged with impaired driving following a call to police about a possible impaired driver in Conception Bay South on May 2.


Officers were called to a restaurant parking lot at about 11:20 p.m. and located the suspect vehicle. Police conducted a traffic stop and say the driver showed signs of impairment.


The man provided breath samples and was charged with impaired driving and operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.


His vehicle was seized and his driver’s licence was suspended. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

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