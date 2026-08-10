Lewisporte RCMP seeking public’s help identifying suspect in break and enter

Justice, News August 10th, 2026

Police in Lewisporte are investigating a break and enter at a cabin, and asking for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect captured by surveillance cameras.

On Aug. 4, around 5:45 a.m., Lewisporte RCMP responded to a call of a break and enter in progress at a cabin off the Newfoundland T’Railway, west of Route 340. The cabin was unoccupied, however, the owner was alerted of the break-in by their security system, and was able to capture the suspect on a surveillance camera.

The unknown individual forced entry to the cabin and shed, causing damage to both. Items, including a power tool and alcohol were taken from the property.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the police arriving. Images captured by the camera show a male, wearing a hooded Reebok sweatshirt and dark coloured pants and carrying a flashlight.

Anyone with information about the identity of this man, or about the break and enter, should call Lewisporte RCMP as soon as possible at (709) 535-8637.