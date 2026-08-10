Harbour Breton RCMP suspends licence of driver traveling 68 km/hr over the limit

Justice, News August 10th, 2026

A 23-year-old man had his licence suspended on Friday of last week, after he was caught traveling 68 km/hr over the speed limit by Harbour Breton RCMP.

On August 7, just before 4:30 p.m., an officer stopped a vehicle observed travelling at speeds up to 148 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Route 360 near Milltown.

The driver was ticketed for excessive speeding and issued a license suspension under the Highway Traffic Act.

RCMP Newfoundland and Labrador urges motorists to slow down and drive with added caution as weather and road conditions can change quickly, and moose and other wildlife are on the move.