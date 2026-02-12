Justice

Happy Valley-Goose Bay seeking assistance to locate Henry Nochasak

News

Police are looking for 33-year-old Henry Nochasak, who is the subject of an active police warrant. Anyone with information about his current location is being asked to contact police.

Nochasak is wanted in relation to charges of impaired operation and failure to comply with the conditions of a release order.

Anyone with any information on the current location of Henry Nochasak is asked to contact Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP at (709) 896-3383. 

