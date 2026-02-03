Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP responds to firearm complaint, six people arrested following shelter in place

Justice, News February 3rd, 2026

Six individuals, four women and two men, were arrested last night after police ordered a shelter in place for all residents in the area of Mesher Street in Happy Valley-Goose Bay. All six individuals were held in police custody overnight as police investigated the incident, and four will appear in court today to face criminal charges.

Just before 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 2, officers responded to a report of a person who discharged multiple rounds from a firearm and was seen travelling on foot in the community.

Residents in the area of Mesher and Lethbridge Streets were asked to shelter in place as officers from the Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP, Labrador District Police Dog Services (PDS), Sheshatshiu RCMP and Labrador District General Investigation Section (GIS) responded to the scene. Police established an area of containment and began their search for the armed suspect.

PSD Phox and his handler led officers to a home on Learning Street. Six persons were called out from the residence and taken into police custody without incident. A search of the home resulted in the seizure of the firearm and the shelter in place order was lifted.

A search warrant was obtained under the Criminal Code, and a further search of the residence resulted in the seizure of cocaine, large amounts of cannabis, drug paraphernalia, items consistent with drug trafficking and various weapons.

Four individuals were held in police custody to appear in provincial court today (Tuesday). They are charged with a number of offences under the Criminal Code, the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and the Cannabis Act.

Darryl Dyson, 45, faces charges of

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order – five counts,

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking – cocaine,

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling,

Possession of property obtained by crime.

Petapen Hurley, 23, is facing a total of seven counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

Holly Chaulk, 38, and Paul Vader, 55, are each facing two counts of failure to comply with a condition of a release order.

A 20-year-old Sheshatshiu woman and a 19-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay woman were later released without charges.

RCMP Labrador District General Investigation Section is leading the ongoing investigation. Additional charges, including firearms-related charges, are anticipated.

Anyone with video surveillance or dash camera footage in and around the areas of Mesher Street to Lethbridge Street between 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. on Monday February 2, 2026 is asked to contact the Labrador District GIS team at 709-896-3383.