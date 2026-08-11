Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP arrests impaired driver on Route 520

Justice, News August 11th, 2026

Happy Valley-Goose Bay RCMP charged a 35-year-old man with impaired operation on Saturday night after he provided officers with breath samples more that two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

Shortly after 10:00 p.m. on Aug. 8, police received a report of a vehicle that had suspected impaired driver had gone off the road on Route 520. The driver of the vehicle, a 35-year-old Happy Valley-Goose Bay man, was not injured but did show signs of impairment.

He was arrested for impaired operation and transported to the detachment, where he provided breath samples that were over two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

His driver’s licence was suspended, and the vehicle he was driving was seized by police and impounded.

The man was released from custody and will appear in provincial court in November 2026 to face charges of operation while impaired and operation while impaired over 80mg%.