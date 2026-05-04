Glovertown RCMP responds to disturbance call, man charged with uttering threats

Justice, News May 4th, 2026

Glovertown RCMP is investigating after responding to a disturbance in progress in Dover on Saturday. A 62-year-old man was arrested and faces criminal charges.

Just after 10:00 p.m. on May 2, 2026, police responded to reports of a disturbance outside a home in Dover. Police were told that the suspect was also seen in possession of a knife.

Police arrived on scene and located the described individual. He was taken into police custody without incident.

The 62-year-old man was transported to the Glovertown RCMP detachment. He was held in custody to appear before the courts and faces charges under the Criminal Code including uttering threats, disturbing the peace, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and mischief – obstructing enjoyment of property.

The investigation continues.