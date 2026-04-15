Ferryland RCMP investigating grocery store theft, seeking public assistance
Ferryland RCMP is investigating a theft from the Foodland Grocery Store in Bay Bulls on Saturday and asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects.
On April 11, police responded to a report of a theft from the Foodland Grocery Store on Route 10 in Bay Bulls. Two individuals — a man and a woman — were captured on video surveillance taking grocery items from the store. They departed the location in a grey Honda vehicle, also captured by surveillance cameras
The theft occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. If you have any information about the identity of the suspects or any information that could support this investigation, please contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440.
To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).