Ferryland RCMP investigating grocery store theft, seeking public assistance

Justice, News April 15th, 2026

Ferryland RCMP is investigating a theft from the Foodland Grocery Store in Bay Bulls on Saturday and asking the public to assist in identifying the suspects.

On April 11, police responded to a report of a theft from the Foodland Grocery Store on Route 10 in Bay Bulls. Two individuals — a man and a woman — were captured on video surveillance taking grocery items from the store. They departed the location in a grey Honda vehicle, also captured by surveillance cameras

The theft occurred at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Saturday. If you have any information about the identity of the suspects or any information that could support this investigation, please contact Ferryland RCMP at 709-432-2440.

To share information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).