City of St. John’s warns of fake parking ticket fines

Justice, News October 17th, 2025

The City of St. John’s is alerting residents of a phishing scam currently circulating that involves fraudulent fines for city parking tickets.

Scammers have been contacting individuals via text message, claiming to be from the City and requesting payment for parking tickets. The message includes a link to a website mimicking a City webpage. The fraudulent site has a “Pay Now” button and demands unusually high payment amounts.

The City of St. John’s does not text residents about parking tickets, nor does it accept payment for parking tickets directly. All parking ticket payments must be made through the provincial government.

For accurate information and legitimate payment options, please visit the provincial justice and safety website.

Do not click on suspicious links or provide payment details in response to unsolicited messages.

If you receive a suspicious communication regarding a parking ticket, please contact the RNC at 709-729-8000, or use the online reporting system.