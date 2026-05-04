Burin Peninsula RCMP arrest man for theft, breaching court orders

Justice, News May 4th, 2026

Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday afternoon after responding to a reported theft. Jaxson Lush faces charges of theft and failure to comply with his release order and probation orders after he was found violating his court-imposed release conditions.

On May 1, police responded to a theft from a business on Columbia Drive in Marystown. Police were provided with a description and possible location of the suspect.

Police located the described suspect nearby a short time later, and Jaxson Lush, 24, was taken into custody without incident.

Lush remains in custody and faces charges under the Criminal Code of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with conditions of a release order and a probation order.

The investigation is ongoing.