Burin Peninsula RCMP arrest man for theft, breaching court orders
Burin Peninsula RCMP arrested a 24-year-old man on Friday afternoon after responding to a reported theft. Jaxson Lush faces charges of theft and failure to comply with his release order and probation orders after he was found violating his court-imposed release conditions.
On May 1, police responded to a theft from a business on Columbia Drive in Marystown. Police were provided with a description and possible location of the suspect.
Police located the described suspect nearby a short time later, and Jaxson Lush, 24, was taken into custody without incident.
Lush remains in custody and faces charges under the Criminal Code of theft under $5,000 and failure to comply with conditions of a release order and a probation order.
The investigation is ongoing.