Bay St. George RCMP seeks public assistance to identify break and enter suspect

Justice, News April 16th, 2026

Bay St. George RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspect in a break and enter at a business in Lourdes early Tuesday morning. Police are asking residents in the area to review security footage at homes and businesses and report any suspicious activity or persons.

Bay St. George RCMP received the report of a break and enter at Lourdes Superette on Main Street on April 14. A suspect forced entry into the business overnight, damaging and disabling power and security equipment. The suspect then accessed a safe inside the business and left with lottery and tobacco products and cash before leaving on foot, headed westbound.

The total cost of the stolen items and the damage to the building is approximately $4,000.

Police believe the break and enter took place around 1:50 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14.

Residents and businesses in the area with security cameras are asked to the area to review footage between 1:00 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 and report any suspicious behavior or persons to Bay St. George RCMP.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is asked to contact Bay St. George RCMP at 709-432-2440.