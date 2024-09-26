Intoxicated man arrested after threatening to stab police officers

On Wednesday evening, RNC patrol officers responded to a report of an intoxicated male at a business in the center city of St. John’s.

The responding officers located the male and determined that he was intoxicated and detained him.

At this point, the male became uncooperative, assaulted the responding officers and threatened to stab them.

The 28-year-old male was charged with two counts each of assaulting a police officer, uttering threats and breaching a court order.

The accused was held in custody and will appear in court this morning.